Weekly update on SANUSI 18 Currency Index

The value of the SANUSI 18 Currency Index appreciated by 0.93% against the US Dollar over the week, September 3 to September 10, 2021.The value of the Liberian Dollar, Nigerian Naira, Ghanaian Cedi, Guinean Franc, South African Rand, Botswana Pula, Angolan Kwanza, Kenyan Shilling and the Tanzanian Shilling appreciated against the US Dollar over the period.

However, the Sierra Leonean Leone, CFA Franc, Cape Verdean Escudo, Central African CFA Franc, Moroccan Dirham, Algerian Dinar, Ethiopian Birr and the Egyptian Pound depreciated against the US Dollar. The Gambian Dalasi was stable.

The Fractal Grid tables compare the percentage changes in exchange rates of eighteen African currencies and percentage changes in prices of fifteen commodities exported from Africa.

The SANUSI 18 Index powered by the Infinity Crew is a basket of 18 African currencies.