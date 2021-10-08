Weekly update on SANUSI 18 Currency Index

The value of the SANUSI 18 Currency Index appreciated by 0.05% against the US Dollar over the week, October 1-8, 2021.The value of the Liberian Dollar, Ghanaian Cedi, Guinean Franc, South African Rand, Botswana Pula, Angolan Kwanza, Moroccan Dirham and the Egyptian Pound appreciated against the US Dollar over the period.

However, the Sierra Leonean Leone, CFA Franc, Cape Verdean Escudo, Central African CFA Franc, Kenyan Shilling, Algerian Dinar Nigerian Naira, Gambian Dalasi, Ethiopian Birr, and the Tanzanian Shilling depreciated against the US Dollar.

The Fractal Grid tables compare the percentage changes in exchange rates of eighteen African currencies and percentage changes in prices of fifteen commodities exported from Africa.

The SANUSI 18 Index powered by the Infinity Crew is a basket of 18 African currencies.