West Africa Container Terminal for $10m upgrade

The West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) in Onne Port in Rivers State in south-eastern Nigeria says it is preparing to take delivery of two new mobile harbour cranes from Liebherr, as part of $10 million upgrade of the facility.The upgrade is expected to bring WACT at par with its peers in Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos, in terms of equipment and operational efficiency.

The Managing Director of WACT, Mr. Aamir Mirza, said during the inauguration of four new specialised terminal trucks and an empty handler in Onne, that the mobile harbour cranes would arrive Nigeria in July this year.

He said that the acquisition of the four additional specialised terminal trucks would bring to 10 the number of such trucks acquired by WACT so far this year, with four more expected before the end of the year.

The report by Nigeria’s ThisDay newspaper on Friday quoyed Mirza as saying that four trucks arrived first in February, two in April, and four have just arrived.

“This is in line with our plan of investing in container handling equipment to maintain our strong position in East Nigerian market,” he said.