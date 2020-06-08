West Africa records 628 new cases, 16 new deaths of COVID-19 in 24 hours

Published on 08.06.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 628 new cases and 16 new deaths of COVID-19 in 24 hours, figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (1), Cape Verde (25), Ivory Coast (182), Liberia (11), Mali (14), Niger (3), Nigeria (253), Senegal (99), Sierra Leone (32) and Togo (8).

The new deaths were registered in Benin (1), Mali (2), Nigeria (12) and Sierra Leone (1). Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (12,486), total deaths (354) and total recovered (3,959) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 41,983 total cases, 830 total deaths and 19,217 total recovered.

Ghana (9,638 total cases) has 44 total deaths and 3,636 total recovered. Senegal (4,427 total cases) has 49 total deaths and 2,699 total recovered. Guinea and Ivory Coast have recorded 4,117 and 3,739 total cases respectively.

Guinea has 23 total deaths and 2,857 total recovered while Ivory Coast has 36 total deaths and 1,818 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,368 total cases) has 12 total deaths and 153 total recovered. Niger (973 total cases) has 65 total deaths and 867 total recovered.

Mali (1,547 total cases) has 92 total deaths and 916 total recovered. Sierra Leone (1,001 total cases) has 49 total deaths and 611 total recovered and Burkina Faso (890 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 765 total recovered. Togo (495 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 248 total recovered.

Cape Verde (567 total cases) has 5 total deaths and 266 total recovered. Liberia (370 total cases) records 30 total deaths and 195 total recovered. Benin (339 total cases) has 3 total deaths and 186 total recovered. Gambia (26 total cases) has one death and 21 total recovered.

Africa has registered 193,610 total cases, 5,243 total deaths and 85,728 while the world has recorded 7,145,189 total cases, 407,390 total deaths and 3,485,299 total recovered.