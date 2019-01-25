West supports Kenya’s fight against graft

Thirteen Western envoys accredited to Kenya on Friday vowed to support Kenya’s fight against corruption.The envoys were drawn from the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Canada, Finland, Ireland and the Head of the European Union Delegation.

In a statement issued in Nairobi, they warned that corruption will undermine Kenya’s long-term progress, saying that for a long time it has undermined the country’s prosperity, security, and democracy.

“We welcome Kenya’s recent commitment to tackling corruption through the joint communiqué issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on ‘Building Bridges to a New Kenyan Nation’, and through Kenya’s statement at the International Anti-corruption Conference in Copenhagen,” the envoys said.

They urged Kenya to establish strong, reliable, and independent institutions that reduce opportunities for corruption and bring perpetrators to justice.

“Without prejudging any current or future cases, all agencies should work together through robust investigations, prosecutions and trials. Law enforcement agencies must conduct thorough and prosecutable investigations. All allegations of corruption must be followed through to fair, open, and transparent conclusion,” they added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration has fired up the war against corruption since last year, following a string of multi- billion shillings’ scandals.

About 110 senior public officials and traders have been charged with corruption.

A poll conducted last month by a leading research firm, Infotrak, shows 52 per cent of Kenyans believe the government is doing enough to fight corruption.