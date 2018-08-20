Western nations issue Uganda travel advice

The United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the United States have issued travel advisory warnings to their nationals in the wake of the heightened political tensions in Uganda.In a travel advisory issued on Monday morning, the UK warned that there is a likelihood of increased protests that could turn violent, following the arrest of several Members of Parliament and their legislators from Arua district, a week ago.

“The arrest of a number of opposition Members of Parliament following violence around the Arua by-election on the 15 August 2018 has led to heightened political tension,” the travel advisory reads warning that there is an increased likelihood of protests, which may turn violent, across Uganda.

Kampala and different parts of the country have been marred by riots over the continued detention of musician turned legislator Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine

Kyagulanyi, and other legislators together with 3o people were arrested in Arua municipality last week over alleged pelting of President Yoweri Museveni’s motorcade with stones.

Kyagulanyi is currently detained at Makindye Military Barracks while, Gerald Karuhanga, Kassiano Wadri, Micheal Mabikke Paul Mwiru, and more than 30 others, are detained in Gulu.

The UK advised its citizens, to take great care and avoid being in places where they are demonstrations.

“The police have used tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition to disperse demonstrators,” the statement reads.

“If you’re traveling in a vehicle, ensure that the doors are locked. If you’re in your accommodation and there’s a demonstration nearby, remain inside if you judge that leaving your accommodation is threatening or unsafe. Familiarize yourself with the security procedures in place at your accommodation, and make sure appropriate precautions are deployed as necessary,” the travel advice statement further says.

The U.S Embassy in Kampala equally issued a travel advisory on Sunday, warning of continued political protest.

The US Embassy told its citizens in Uganda to “avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place. Exercise caution when in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations. Do not photograph police, military personnel, government buildings or protests.”

The embassy further advised US citizens in Uganda to review their personal security plans, remain aware of their surroundings and monitor local news stations for regular updates.