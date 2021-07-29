WFP aircraft crashed in South Eastern Ethiopia

A small plane owned by the United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP) Tuesday crashed in Kombolcha district in South Eastern Ethiopia.The district’s communication office in a statement said, the plane carrying four people was flying from Dire Dawa to Jijiga towns in eastern part of the country.

The plane came down in the locality of Kerensa Gararo around 5: 30 P.M. local time.

All the people on board have survived. Only one of the passengers sustained non-life threatening injury and is reportedly admitted at Dire Dawa Hospital.

WFP said A United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flight managed by WFP and operated by our longstanding aviation services partner – Abyssinia Flight Services – was forced to make a crash landing on the afternoon of Tuesday July 27, whilst transporting passengers between Jigjiga and Dire Dawa.

The aircraft was carrying four people in total: two humanitarian staff and two crew members. None of the passengers suffered any serious injury as a result of the accident, and they have been taken to Dire Dawa hospital to receive a thorough medical examination, WFP office in Rome has said.

The exact cause of the forced landing is yet to be determined and Abyssinia Flight Services, WFP, and local aviation authorities are carrying out a verification exercise to clarify the details.