WFP airlifts relief food to Kenya flood victims

Published on 10.11.2019 at 00h21 by APA News

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) began on Saturday airlifting government of Kenya relief food and supplies to areas cut off by widespread flooding.In a response to a formal request by the government, WFP deployed a Mi-8  helicopter to deliver life-saving assistance to families in parts of  Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Tana River counties in northern  Kenya.

“While  we have allocated relief supplies to meet the needs of families  affected by flooding, we face a serious challenge in delivering them  because of access constraints,” said Eugene Wamalwa, Cabinet Secretary  in the Ministry of Devolution and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs).

“We have therefore requested WFP to mobilize a high-capacity helicopter to enable us to continue with relief activities.”

Since  the start of the short rains in early October, floods have destroyed  bridges and cut off  major roads, especially in the Northeast,  paralyzing transport. 

The Kenya Meteorological Department says the rains  in arid and semi-arid regions are so far two to three times above  normal and are forecast to peak in mid-November 

 “The government of Kenya is taking a strong lead in reaching people whose  lives have been affected by the floods,” said WFP Country Director and Representative Annalisa Contex in a statement  issued in Nairobi. 

 “WFP can draw on its global capacity to mobilize aviation services to  support Government relief efforts and ensure the timely delivery of  life-saving support,” he added. 

 

