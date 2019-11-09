WFP airlifts relief food to Kenya flood victims

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) began on Saturday airlifting government of Kenya relief food and supplies to areas cut off by widespread flooding.In a response to a formal request by the government, WFP deployed a Mi-8 helicopter to deliver life-saving assistance to families in parts of Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Tana River counties in northern Kenya.

“While we have allocated relief supplies to meet the needs of families affected by flooding, we face a serious challenge in delivering them because of access constraints,” said Eugene Wamalwa, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Devolution and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs).

“We have therefore requested WFP to mobilize a high-capacity helicopter to enable us to continue with relief activities.”

Since the start of the short rains in early October, floods have destroyed bridges and cut off major roads, especially in the Northeast, paralyzing transport.

The Kenya Meteorological Department says the rains in arid and semi-arid regions are so far two to three times above normal and are forecast to peak in mid-November

“The government of Kenya is taking a strong lead in reaching people whose lives have been affected by the floods,” said WFP Country Director and Representative Annalisa Contex in a statement issued in Nairobi.

“WFP can draw on its global capacity to mobilize aviation services to support Government relief efforts and ensure the timely delivery of life-saving support,” he added.