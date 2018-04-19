WFP finances hot meals in 533 schools in Liberia daily

The official of the World Food Program (WFP) in Liberia, MR. Johnson Kolubah, has said that the institution is financing hot meals at about 533 schools in nine counties in Liberia daily.Of the total number of schools currently benefiting from the WFP feeding programme, 133 are in Grand Bassa County, 27 in Gbarpolu County, 41 in Grand Gedeh, 50 in Grand Kru, 88 in Maryland, 105 in Nimba, 28

in River Cess, 34 in River Gee, and 27 in Sinoe.

Kolubah said at the close of a two-day workshop organized by WFP on food nutrition security for some members of the media on Wednesday that the WFP was also providing monthly take-home rations for over 4,000 female students in the nine counties.

According to the WFP official, the monthly take-home ration is intended to enhance resilience, promote smallholders’ access to market and product inputs and to promote access to education.

He added that the WFP was also involved in school garden support which is targeting 200 schools.

Kolubah, who is head of the School Feeding Programme at WFP, described the initiative as the ‘biggest social safety net programme’ in Liberia.

He noted that the objective of the programme is to promote enrollment, attendance, retention and performance in the targeted schools.

According to him, the initiative is also geared towards promoting nutrition and cognitive development, gender equity as well as the promotion of Agriculture for capacity strengthening to support national ownership.