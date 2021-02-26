WFP issues $107m appeal for emergency relief in Tigray

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is appealing for $107 million for its emergency response in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region to procure food relief for one million people in desperate need of humanitarian aid.It is also meant to provide specialized nutrition support for 875,000 children and pregnant or nursing mothers after months of insecurity.

WFP’s response was requested by the government of Ethiopia and includes logistical support to both the government and humanitarian partners to deliver humanitarian assistance in Tigray, especially in rural areas, WFP said in a statement on Friday.

“Three million people in the region are in urgent need of food assistance,” said Steven Were Omamo, WFP Representative and Country Director in Ethiopia.

“For WFP to contribute to meeting their needs, funds are needed now, so that life-saving food and nutrition support can urgently reach the most vulnerable people,” the statement added.

WFP is coordinating its relief food response in close collaboration with the government’s National Disaster Risk Management Commission and NGOs in Tigray that are also providing relief food assistance.

If sufficient funding is secured, WFP will also augment the transportation capacity of both the government and partners to deliver additional humanitarian assistance to those in need in Tigray, especially in rural areas.

Instability in Tigray has generated a severe food security and nutrition emergency, requiring an immediate response.