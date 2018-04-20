WFP provides succor for 400,000 drought-stricken Mauritanians

The World Food Program (WFP), on Friday pledged assistance to more than 400,000 Mauritanians directly affected by the drought that hit the Sahel last year.In a statement, the WFP says the first phase of the assistance will target 65,000 people, before increasing the number to 427,000, depending on funding and the capacity of its partners.

“This assistance consists in distributing food, cash transfers and nutritional supplements,” the statement adds.

The statement quotes WFP rep in Mauritania, Jean-Noel Gentile as pointing out that poor rainfall in 2017 adversely affected agricultural and pastoral production, resulting in “a particularly early, long and difficult lean season” for vulnerable populations.

WFP says its action was part of efforts complementing the Mauritanian government and humanitarian groups to conduct a joint response costing nearly $200 million.