WFP supports investment in Liberia – Official

The Regional Communication Officer of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), George Forminyen, has disclosed that the WFP is supporting investment in Liberia.Forminyen added that his institution is also strengthening food value chain through the creation of small-scale or restoration projects, including roads, storage facilities and other agricultural activities in Liberia.

Speaking at the start of a two-day workshop on Food and Nutrition Security for media practitioners organized by the WFP in Monrovia on Tuesday, Forminyen noted that the WFP is supporting the Liberian Government to scale up the national Home-Group School Feeding programme and nutrition intervention.

According to him, the WFP is developing government’s capacity for emergency preparedness in food security, nutritional information management as well efforts to scale up social protection, using scope and other relevant programme systems.

He said that WFP was also promoting climate change adaptation through climate-smart agriculture, while at the same time changing the strategic focus to promote agriculture as a business, targeting, especially the youth, the disabled, women and people living with HIV.

He explained that in Liberia, WFP has transformed from direct delivery of relief assistance toward increased capacity strengthening of government agencies to plan, resource and implement their own emergency preparedness and response platforms, particularly those with direct efforts on food security and nutrition.

Forminyen noted that nutrition and resilience will now focus on enhancing advocacy and coordination for a multi-sector approach to nutrition and on testing and validating innovative approaches for resilience.