What people in NW, SW regions want is effective decentralisation- Tibor Nagy

The US Secretary of State in charge of African affairs, Tibor Nagy has disclosed that effective decentralisation is the way out for peace to return to the crisis-hit North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

In an exclusive interview with Radio France International, Rfi this Friday morning prior to his tour to Africa that begins tomorrow, Tibor Nagy disclosed that the socio-political situation in Cameroon is giving him “sleepless nights”.

Talking about the special status granted to Cameroon’s two English speaking regions, he stated that what the people in the two regions want is effective decentralisation that will recognise their cultural identity and permit them run their activities.

“What the people in the South West and the North West want more than anything else is decentralisation…they want effective decentralisation and not just words…” Tibor Nagy said.

He however praised the holding of the Major National Dialogue that was followed by the release of some political prisoners by President Biya but said that what matters is the implementation of the recommendations arrived at, which according to him will be possible only through effective decentralisation.

He regretted the fact that as days go by, people in the North West and South West regions tend to see separation as the only way out and said it would be a “wrong solution” for Cameroon is one country.

His tour on the African continent begins in the Central African Republic.