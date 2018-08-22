Whistle-blowing policy yields over $45m – Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has said that the Federal Government generated N13.8 billion (about $45.24m) from the whistle-blowing policy on tax evasion.Mohammed told journalists on Tuesday in his country home of Oro in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State that the ‘other massive dividends’ of the policy included N7.8 billion, $378 million and £27,800 recoveries from public officials.

He noted that the fight against corruption has been unrelenting without fear or favour and that the administration has driven corruption under the table.

According to the minister, Nigerians no longer celebrate the corrupt. Looters no longer sleep at night as the long arm of the law closes in on them.

“This administration has embarked on institutional reforms to curb corruption. The diligent implementation of the Treasury Singles Account (TSA) has plugged the loopholes being exploited to steal public funds,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to be vigilant and not to yield the space to naysayers, adding that the gains of the past three years plus must be preserved and Nigeria must continue on its present trajectory to sustainable growth and development.