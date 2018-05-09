White S/Africans need to share land with landless – President

White South Africans opposed to sharing land with their fellow landless black citizens must stand up and be counted, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said in Parliament.The president said this when he defended his government’s intention “to expropriate land without compensation” from the white South Africans who own the vast majority of this country’s land area, a legacy of European colonial and apartheid rule over the past 350 years.

Replying to a question in the National Assembly in Cape Town, Ramaphosa said the issue of land that was “taken away by force from the majority blacks of our people” during the racist colonial and apartheid governments prior to 1994 remained “a deep wound inflicted on our people.”

Ramaphosa said the concept of the African National Congress-drafted 1955 Freedom Charter stating “the land shall be shared among those who work it” was a demand landless South Africans would not relent on.

“Our people must be able to share the land and I’d like those who say the land must not be shared to stand up and say we are not prepared to share the land, because that is the most important, most reasonable demand from our people,” he told the House.

“They (landless blacks) are not saying we want land to the exclusion of everyone else,” he pointed out.

Ramaphosa extended an invitation to critics, including those who have raised alarm abroad, to join the debate on land reform so that an all-inclusive solution to the divisive land problem could be found in the country.

“Our task, even for those who are seeking to go around the world to mobilise the international community against their own country, I want to say to you: come back, let us sit around the table, let us find a solution on this issue of land,” the president said.

Violent clashes between police and land invaders have taken place in some areas across South Africa over the past few weeks, as some landless citizens want to pull a Zimbabwe land-grab style.

Ramaphosa said this would not be tolerated. “We will not allow anarchy and disorder in South Africa when it comes to resolving issues of land. Violence is not the way to resolve the land question at all.”

However, Ramaphosa said the need for land was not going away any time soon.

“For people who think that the issue of land in South Africa will be swept under the carpet, I say ‘Wake up my friends, smell the coffee’. It is not going to happen.”