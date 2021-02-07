WHO announces dengue fever outbreak in eastern Ethiopia

The World Health Organization (WHO) Friday announced the outbreak of dengue fever in the Somali Region of eastern Ethiopia.Close to 160 confirmed cases have been recorded in Warder district of Dolo Zone and 47 suspected cases in Dolo Ado district of Liban Zone. The suspected cases are awaiting confirmation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is supporting the outbreak response through coordination, disease and entomological surveillance, sample collection and transportation, supply of medicines, social mobilization, and on-the-job training on case management at the health facilities in the affected zones.

Contributing factors to the outbreak include weakened nutritional status of the community due to prolonged drought and population displacement.

WHO representative Dr Boureima Hama Sambo, underscored the need to destroy mosquitoes’ breeding sites and prevent mosquito bites to interrupt transmission of dengue fever.

“Families and communities need to care for the most vulnerable such as women, children and persons with chronic illnesses, and also seek medical attention immediately when feeling unwell,” he added.

WHO Ethiopia country office reportedly is supporting the outbreak response through coordination, disease and entomological surveillance, sample collection and transportation, supply of medicines, social mobilization, and on-the-job training on case management at the health facilities in the affected zones.