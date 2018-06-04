Who are the paramilitaries attacking Nicaragua’s protesters?

The anti-government protesters who have barricaded themselves into the Nicaraguan city of Masaya aren’t sure who is firing bullets at them from above.

But whoever they are, they are well-trained and shoot to kill, they say.

Terror reigned in Masaya this weekend as residents armed with home-made mortars struggled to fight back against riot police and pro-government gangs they accuse of pillaging and burning the city.

With cobblestones, furniture, sheet metal and anything else at hand, they built barricades on nearly every street in this flashpoint city of just over 100,000 people.

So far, they have largely succeeded in repelling President Daniel Ortega’s security forces.

But they can do little about the snipers they say have been picking off people one by one from positions around the city center.

Just the word — “francotirador,” in Spanish — is enough to send hundreds of people sprinting up the city’s straight, gridded streets, which offer few options to hide from a sharpshooter.

“They put a bullet in my neighbor’s chest this morning,” resident Jonhatan Jose, 47, told AFP at the city’s burned-out artisans’ market on Saturday.

“It was a sniper… You can tell by the size of the hole — big.”

– Mayhem in Managua –

Across the street from the market — which residents accuse riot police of torching — Arman Garcia, a burly protester with a red bandana for a mask, said there is “nothing you can do” if a sniper gets you in his sights.

“They are trained, specialized people. Their shots are precisely lethal: head, abdomen, torso,” said Garcia, 37.

In the capital, Managua, a 40-minute drive away, there are more reports, with videos to back them up, of plainclothes snipers killing protesters.

There is evidence that sharpshooters positioned in the national baseball stadium and other buildings fired on the crowd during a march last Wednesday led by mothers of those killed in the violence gripping the Central American country.

In all, at least 16 people were killed that day.

The death toll since the protests began on April 18 is now at least 110, according to the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights.

Ortega, 72, denies the army and police have opened fire on civilians.

But experts and human rights groups say there are many signs that pro-government paramilitaries are killing protesters.

Doctors have told rights groups that many of the wounds they are seeing are consistent with those caused by the Dragunov sniper rifle, according to a report in newspaper La Prensa.

– Cold War remnants –

Developed in the former Soviet Union, the Dragunov arrived in Nicaragua on a massive scale after Ortega’s Sandinista guerrilla army overthrew dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979 and installed a communist government.

It became a weapon of choice for the irregular army units and counter-insurgency forces that were soon tasked with fighting a new war, against the Contra — rebels funded by a United States threatened by the arrival of communism in a region it considered its back yard.

There were many such units, and lots of people trained to use the Dragunov, according to retired Major Roberto Samcam, a former Sandinista guerrilla who commanded counter-insurgency units in the 1980s.

Now an outspoken Ortega critic, Samcam said that although the Dragunov is a sniper rifle, nearly any soldier can use it in the conditions seen at the protests.

“You need special training if you’re using it to hit a distant target at a specific moment. But if you’re going to shoot someone at a protest of 100,000 people, you don’t need much expertise,” he told AFP.

“The scope helps you sight and aim, and you’re firing from an advantageous position, with a weapon that has a range of up to 800 meters.”

When Ortega lost power at the ballot box in 1990, many of his former guerrilla comrades quit the military and took their guns with them, fearing reprisal attacks by the Contras.

They often remain fiercely loyal to Ortega, who returned to power in a 2006 election and is now serving his third consecutive term, accused of hijacking the courts and electoral authority to keep himself in power indefinitely.

– ‘Exterminate the pests’ –

On the eve of the Mother’s Day march Wednesday, video messages circulated on social media urging such ex-soldiers to “defend the motherland” and “exterminate the pests.”

“Pests” is a word Ortega’s widely despised wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, has used to refer to the protesters.

Those messages were a clear rallying cry for such ex-soldiers to help put down the protests, said Samcam.

“These paramilitary forces have been organized and armed by the government. Daniel Ortega is responsible for them,” he said.

There are ironic parallels with the dictatorship Ortega overthrew: Somoza, too, was accused of using snipers and murdering his own people.

Protesters have taken to chanting, “Daniel, Somoza, sos la misma cosa” — a wry little rhyme that means, “Daniel, you and Somoza are the same.”

“Here he is doing exactly the same things as Somoza, even worse things than Somoza,” said a 25-year-old protester who asked not to be named, fearing for her safety.

“He has become the dictator he fought so hard to topple.”