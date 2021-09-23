International › APA

WHO commends Rwanda’s Covid-19 vaccination drive

Published on 23.09.2021 at 17h21 by APA News

The World Health Organisation on Thursday commended Rwanda’s vaccination drive, after the country reached the September global target which is fully vaccinating 10 percent of its population against Covid-19.Dr Salla Ndoungou Ba, the interim WHO representative in Rwanda hailed the government of Rwanda for the sustained effort to protect citizens from the virus.

“Rwanda has been a model of good practice in the region since the beginning of its vaccination programme in March,” he said. “So, I am delighted at this significant achievement”.

According to the World Health Organisation, Rwanda has received 3.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The Covax facility contributed 1.1 million whereas 108,000 doses of

Covid-19 vaccines were from the Africa Centers for Disease Control’s Africa vaccine acquisition trust and 2.1 million from bilateral agreements. Of these, says WHO, it has administered 3.3 million doses and fully vaccinated 10 percent of its 13 million people.

The UN agency says that Rwanda rolled out its vaccination drive smoothly with Minimal Hesitancy and all means were explored to reach as many people as possible.

“Rwanda is committed to reach all targeted groups and to make this happen, vaccine distribution has been facilitated by air, road and water, allowing a simultaneous vaccination roll-out country wide,” read a communique from WHO.

