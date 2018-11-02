WHO decry worsening sanitation environments in new report

The World Health Organisation, WHO, has decried poor sanitary conditions across the globe in a recent report.

The report among other things revealed that more than 2.3 billion human beings across the globe live in environments that threaten their health and life due to poor sanitation. Of this number, over 2 billion still use local pit and traditional toilets.

Going by the WHO study, there are more than 4.5 billion people in the world who do not have water system toilets. In cases where there are water system toilets, the surveyors stated that septic tanks are allowed to overflow, turning back to pollute the environment, increase the filth and further endanger human life.

In countries like Cameroon specifically, the WHO experts observed that, septic tanks are emptied into streams and rivers, which is a big threat to marine live and the general environment. Coupled with this is the fact that, in most third world countries like Cameroon, waste is transported in open air, which is a major pollutant to the air people inhale causing a greater treat to their health.

More so, the high degree of poverty does not permit many to afford paying to use the few public toilets available in urban areas, part of the study states.

In the end, the WHO report urges governments to ensure that the target of providing basic conveniences to citizens is met by 2030. The WHO holds that if Governments around the world fail to attain this expectation, many people will continue suffering from preventable diseases of dirtiness which threaten their lives.