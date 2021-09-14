WHO delivers 85 metric tons of life-saving medical supplies to Ethiopia

The World Health Organization (WHO) said its Logistics Hub in Dubai delivered 85 metric tons of life-saving medical supplies to Ethiopia, the largest single shipment of humanitarian cargo to date airlifted by the Hub.In a statement on Monday, the UN health agency said the supplies that landed in Addis Ababa will address the urgent needs of more than 150 000 war affected people in the northern part of the east African nation.

The supplies, including essential medicines, trauma and emergency surgery kits, infusions, consumables, equipment, and cholera kits, were flown by a charter flight donated by the United Arab Emirates.

“This delivery will help bolster our efforts to provide relief to hundreds of thousands of families who are grappling with a difficult humanitarian situation,” said Dr Boureima Hama Sambo, WHO Representative in Ethiopia.

The shipment to Ethiopia wrapped up a historic week for the WHO Dubai Logistics Hub.

Dispatching over four times the weekly average, the operation shipped over 450 metric tons of medical supplies valued at more than US$ 4.3 million in support of cholera outbreak response in Nigeria, critical shortages of medicines in Afghanistan, and trauma and surgical supplies to Syria and Yemen.