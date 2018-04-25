WHO Regional Director wants malaria prone countries invest in prevention

The World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, has called on Malaria

affected countries to work with development partners to boost investment in malaria prevention and control.

Moeti, in his message to the world on the occasion marking the commemoration of World Malaria Day, urged Malaria prone countries to allocate adequate resources and work across sectors to strengthen border collaboration in order to combat malaria.

He pointed out that with the required resources, strong coordination and dedicated partners, Africa can accelerate their actions to achieve a malaria free continent.

Moeti observed that malaria still remains a major public health and development challenge in Africa.

He said the World’s biggest malaria problem is in Sub-Sahara Africa, which according to him, accounts for 80 percent of the global burden.

According to the WHO official, the overall trend between 2010 and 2016 of new cases of malaria in the African region have dropped by 20 percent and malaria related deaths by 37 percent.

Ethiopia, Madagascar, Senegal, Gambia, and Zimbabwe, according to Moeti, are among 16 countries that have experienced a reduction in malaria cases and deaths by more than 20 percent during 2015 and 2016,

noting that Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, South Africa and Switzerland can potentially eliminate malaria by 2020.