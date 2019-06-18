WHO report spurs Ghana on to eliminate malaria

The World Health Organization (WHO) report on malaria for the year 2018 has gingered Ghana to assemble health professionals in Accra to develop strategies to help reduce the high impact of malaria infections on the country.meeting was organised by the country, following the 2018 WHO report, which identified Ghana as one of the 10 highest malaria-endemic countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Ghana has adopted the “high burden to high impact (HBHI” approach and the roll back malaria (RBI) programme to end malaria help fight the disease, which accounts for some casualties in the country.

In his remarks to open the three-day meeting in Accra, Health Minister, Mr. Kwaku Agyemag-Manu, explained that the new strategy is to help eradicate malaria.

“I understand that the HBHI appraoch is a targeted country-led malaria response elements. I recognise the importance of it being country-led and country-owned and I believe this exercise will guide us as a nation to assess ourselves around the identified response elements”, the minister said.