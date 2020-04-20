WHO says no COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria, Africa

A World Health Organisation (WHO) official says that there is no approved of any vaccine in Nigeria or any part of Africa for COVID-19 and that there are ongoing researches to that effect.Dr. Fiona Braka, WHO’s Immunisation Team Lead, said in Abuja on Monday that COVID-19, was a new disease with no ready vaccines and stated that public safety was the key.

“However, a lot of research and scientific works are on-going to develop vaccines, but these usually take time to ensure that it is safe for use in the wider population and also effective for the control of the pandemic.

“Public safety is a key consideration in this process,” the WHO team lead said.

Braka said that the claims of vaccines developed for the COVID-19 were untrue and not to the knowledge of the WHO.

“WHO is not aware of vaccine for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“There is a large scientific study (clinical trial) involving many countries to review the effectiveness of some drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 going on at the moment.

“The result of this clinical trial will help understand the efficacy of these drugs and may inform the review of the case management guidelines,” she said.