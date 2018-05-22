WHO supports Ebola vaccination in DRC

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the support of WHO and partners, is preparing to vaccinate high risk populations against Ebola virus disease (EVD) in affected health zones.A WHO press release seen by APA Tuesday said “health workers operating in affected areas are being vaccinated today and community outreach has started to prepare for the ring vaccination.”

“More than 7,500 doses of the rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine have been deployed to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to conduct vaccination in the northwestern Equator Province, where 46 suspected, probable and confirmed Ebola cases and 26 deaths have been reported (as of May 18).

“Most of the cases are in Bikoro, a remote rural town, while four confirmed cases are in Mbandaka, the provincial capital with a population of over 1 million people”, according to the release.

The vaccines were donated by Merck, while Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is contributing US$1 million towards operational costs. The Wellcome Trust and DfID have also pledge funds to support research activities, it added.

“Vaccination will be key to controlling this outbreak. We are grateful for the support of our partners in making this possible,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

WHO and partners need US$26 million for the Ebola Response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo over the next three months, according to the release.