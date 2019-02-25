WHO to assist Cameroon’s Universal Health Coverage plan

The World Health Organization has saluted President Biya’s initiative to ensure universal health coverage for its citizens and promised to accompany the country in the process.

The information was made public last Friday by the World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti after an audience granted her, on behalf of the Head of State, by the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh.

Dr Matshidiso speaking to journalists after the audience said: “I and the Minister of States discussed one of the top priorities on health, which is the Head of State’s decision to work toward ensuring a universal health coverage for Cameroonians…”

She added that, “I was able to assure the Minister of State that the WHO is absolutely committed to accompany Cameroon in accomplishing this universal health coverage for its citizens through our country office.”

According to Cameroon Tribune, the first phase of the Universal Health Coverage targets over 22 million people with particular attention on children and pregnant women.

The operation will consist in subsidising vaccination healthcare services for these categories of persons.