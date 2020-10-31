Why Africa awaits Okonjo-Iweala to lead World Trade Organisation

For once, the international community should allow Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the African and Nigerian nominee for the position of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to occupy the office, having emerged the winner of the rigorous competitive race.On Wednesday, October 28, a key group of the WTO ambassadors proposed Okonjo-Iweala to lead the trade organisation and as the world was awaiting the official pronouncement of Okonjo-Iweala as the first African and first female director-general of the international body in its 25-year history, the news that the United States opposed her selection for the position filtered in. The United States said that it supported the South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee for the position.

Although Onkonjo-Iweala emerged the successful candidate for the job after the conclusion of the third round of consultations on Tuesday, October 27, by the group of ambassadors led by New Zealand’s Ambassador David Walker, but the WTO’s 164 member states still need to determine whether they will support her before their next General Council meeting on November 9.

In expressing its support for the South Korean candidate, the US Trade Representative’s office said in a statement on Wednesday that Yoo was “a bona fide trade expert who has distinguished herself during a 25-year career as a successful trade negotiator and trade policymaker.

“She has all the skills necessary to be an effective leader of the organization,” the statement said. “The WTO is badly in need of major reform. It must be led by someone with real, hands-on experience in the field. ”Washington already said it was opposed to her candidacy, casting doubt on whether she can obtain the necessary full backing from member states.”

However, many African governments and indeed other leaders of the Western World did not receive the opposition from the US as a surprise after witnessing the US attacks on the World Health Organisation (WHO) headed by an African from Ethiopia. The same scenario was played out in the election of the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) where the US is serving as a non-regional member of the bank and how it tried to frustrate the reelection of the President of the Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina from Nigeria for a second tenure.

Despite the opposition from the US, the Nigerian government has expressed its commitment to ensure the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala, as the director-general of the WTO.

For instance, Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Nigeria would continue to engage stakeholders to ensure that Okonjo-Iweala emerges the successor to Ambassador Roberto Azevêdo, who stepped down on August 31, a year ahead of the completion of his four-year second term in office.

A statement signed by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye, said Nigeria would continue to consult with stakeholders ahead of the WTO’s November 9 general council meeting.

It said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the third and final round of the selection process of the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) was concluded on Tuesday, 27th October 2020, and the result was formally announced on Wednesday, 28th October 2020.

“The candidate from Nigeria, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has secured the support of the majority of the member countries but is yet to be declared and returned the winner.

“This is because apart from winning the election, all 164 member states of WIO were expected to adopt the winner by consensus; in accordance with the rule of procedure of the WTO.

“It is important to highlight that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has secured cross-regional backing with only the United States opposing the consensus.

“Nigeria will continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that the lofty aspiration of her candidate to lead the World Trade Organisation is realised.”

Reacting to the development, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said that the Nigerian Government would not relent until Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emerges the next Director-General of the WTO.

The Nigerian leader gave the assurance in a tweet on Friday, October 30, following a video conference with the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel.

He thanked the Council for its support for Dr. Okonjo-Iweala – Nigeria’s candidate for the position of the director-general of the global trade organisation.

According to the Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, European Council President reiterated the support of Europe for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to become the next WTO chief.

In addition, Nigeria is currently reaching out to all members of the WTO in its bid to ensure Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala becomes the next Director-General of the global trade body.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, said in a statement on Friday, October 30, that the Nigerian Government was already in talks with the United States of America and South Korea to overcome the impasse.

Katagum noted that this was to persuade the countries, especially the U.S. to join the consensus in adopting the recommendation of the appointment of Dr Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, as WTO DG.

“We shall keep you updated on this issue and hope that, we would achieve the desired goal of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala securing appointment as the first African and the first female to head the WTO,” she said.

“Nigeria wishes to express profound appreciation to all members of the WTO that have supported Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of WTO Director-General and would reach out to other countries to secure the consensus needed in the final decision on her appointment as the next Director-General of the WTO,” she added.

Katagum, who chairs the Campaign Strategy Team for Nigeria’s DG-WTO candidate, hinted that the team held an emergency virtual meeting on Friday.

She explained that the meeting was to review and strategise on the way forward in the light of recent developments in the selection process for the appointment of the WTO chief.

She explained that the Chair of the WTO General Council, Ambassador David Walker of New Zealand, with the facilitators of the selection process, as well as the Chair of the Dispute Settlement Body and the Chair of the Trade Policy Review Body (Troika), informed the WTO members that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala secured overwhelming support of members, both in terms of numbers and geographical spread.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala said a positive attitude would be maintained despite the hiccups.

She tweeted: “Happy for the success & continued progress of our @wto DG bid. Very humbled to be declared the candidate with the largest, broadest support among members & most likely to attract consensus.

“We move on to the next step on November 9, despite hiccups. We’re keeping the positivity going!”

However, some Nigerian economists believe that Africa will benefit immensely from her appointment as the Director General of the WTO since the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA), will be taking off next year and that she will be able to avail the new organization with all the necessary expertise for the smooth take off and sustenance of the huge continental market.

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, graduated with an A.B. magna cum laude in Economics from Harvard University, and holds a PhD in Regional Economics and Development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She has received numerous honours, including Honorary Doctorates:

A development economist and a two-time former Finance Minister of Nigeria and Foreign Affairs Minister, Okonjo-Iweala has been the Board Chair of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, since 1 January 2016.

She has also held several key positions at the World Bank, including as Managing Director.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala is currently a senior adviser at Lazard and serves on the boards of the Rockefeller Foundation and the Center for Global Development, among others. She is also the chair of African Risk Capacity, a specialised agency of the African Union to help member states prepare for and respond to extreme weather events and natural disasters.

She was named by Fortune magazine as one of the 50 greatest world leaders in 2015, and by Forbes for five consecutive years as one of the 100 most powerful women in the world. In 2014, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala was recognised by Time magazine as one of the world’s 100 most influential people.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is the author of several books, including Reforming the Unreformable: Lessons from Nigeria, published in 2012.