Why Gambians dread Guinea’s deadly unrest

Gambians have been following deadly political unrest in neighbouring Guinea with trepidation after President Alpha Conde’s bid to extend his stay in power sparked violent scenes in Conakry through the course of this week.Conde who was first elected to office in 2010, is seeking changes to the constitution which would allow him to go beyond his two terms as president, an attempt rejected by the opposition and civil society activists who are spearheading nationwide campaign of civil disobedience against it.

At least nine people have died in the ensuing clashes with the security forces.

Many Gambians are wary that events in Guinea will be a spur for a similar protest action spearheaded by a movement sworn to unseat President Adama Barrow in December when his presidency would clock three years.

A group of civil society activists calling themselves the Three Years Jotna Movement have vowed to take to the streets in a bid to force President Barrow to respect his 2016 election campaign.

Barrow campaigned as the presidential candidate of a coalition of opposition parties, promising to relinquish power after three years as transition leader to pave the way for election to determine the country’s next president.

However, he is appearing to be reneging on that promise and a movement already established to bring pressure to bear on him to honour his word is threatening a backlash.

Barrow’s bid to go for a full five-year term is backed by the constitution and what remains of the coalition he led to presidential election victory against long-term ruler Yahya Jammeh whose dramatic volte-face after conceding poll defeat had plunged the country into a post-electoral crisis.

Through the course of the week, caller after caller to radio phone-in radio have warned against sympathizers of the Three Years Jotna movement imitating what’s happening in Guinea and replicating its unrest in The Gambia.

“It is just three years since we emerged from a post-electoral crisis and we should know that what’s happening in Guinea is no good example to follow” one caller who requested anonymity.

Another caller said while the Guineans have a rightful indignation against Conde for attempting to cling on to power, the political dynamics in The Gambia are different.