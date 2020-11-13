Why war breaks out between Ethiopia and northern Tigray region

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday announced seizure of highly strategic towns in west and north Tigray region by the national defence force as the fighting continues for the 11th day against troops who are loyal to the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF).Abiy said the defence force took control Humera, Axum and Shirao towns of Tigray region in northern Ethiopia in what he called “law enforcement operation” against TPLF leaders whom he accused them of committing treason by attacking north command regiment and massacring non ethnic Tigrayan federal troops.

TPLF leader and president of the Tigray region Deberetsion Geberemichael on Friday told local media that his forces have surrendered about 10,000 federal troops. He accused the federal government of joining forces with neighboring Eritrea to wage war against the region.

Tigray is one of the 12 federated units of Ethiopia (10 regional states and 2 cities). Since 1994, the African country has been ruled under a system called “ethnic federalism,” where each of the largest peoples —Oromo and Amhara constitute more than 60 percent of the population.

Ethnic Tigray numbered about seven million people and represents about six percent of the over 110 million Ethiopian population.

The Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) was founded in 1975 as a political-military movement opposing Ethiopian communist dictatorship of Colonel Mengistu Haile Mariam. The TPLF joined the Eritrean independence fighters in the war that they had been waging against the Ethiopian regime since 1991. First, the TPLF stated its aim was achieving independence for Tigray; in 1988-89 the party somewhat watered down that demand, and pursued the toppling of Mengistu to bring about a change of regime in Ethiopia as a whole, which it achieved in 1991.

Having claimed victory in the war, the TPLF took power in Ethiopia. From 1991 to 2018 it led a coalition of Ethiopian parties (the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front, EPRDF) that ruled the country. TPLF leader Meles Zenawi led the Ethiopian government from 1991 until his death in 2012. The TPLF’s domination of the state apparatus and of important economic sectors caused resentment in other regions of the country, from where Tigrayan nationalists were accused of governing and exploiting the rest of Ethiopia. However, and despite the war against Eritrea, Meles remained in power, riding on economic growth experienced by Ethiopia under his rule, while at the same time suppressing political dissent.

In 2018, following a series of popular protests, Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn —political heir to Meles— resigned, being replaced by reformist Abiy Ahmed, despite opposition from the TPLF, which was weakened at the time by internal disputes and some distancing from the other parties of the EPRDF coalition. Abiy belonged to one of these parties, the Oromo Democratic Party (ODP).

Relations between the TPLF and the rest of the EPRDF soured, particularly after Abiy announced he would be reviewing the system of ethnic federalism and promoting Ethiopian national unity. Now, the TPLF feared losing its political, economic and military power —and accused Abiy of purging Tigrayans of government officers. The party also believed the autonomy of the Tigray Regional State would be endangered, and suspected that Abiy wished to impose a new Oromo-based domination in the state apparatus in Addis Ababa.

In 2019, Abiy merged the EPRDF coalition into a single party, the Prosperity Party (PP). At that point, the TPLF decided not to join the new party, which it viewed as a tool for Ethiopia’s return to centralist policies of the Haile Selassie and Mengistu eras, away from ethnic federalism that had prevailed over the past three decades.

The Abiy-TPLF row intensified in 2020, and ultimately became a constitutional crisis. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, Abiy decided to suspend all elections that were to take place in Ethiopia. The TPLF deemed that decision illegal, and went on to hold a regional parliamentary election on 9 September in defiance of the federal upper house which extended the national elections until COVID infection proved to be no more national health threat.

As a result, the Ethiopian government now considers the TPLF’s administration of the Tigray Regional State to be illegal. In October, Addis decided that the annual budget transfer that was to be sent to the Tigray government would be cut instead directed to municipal authorities. The TPLF government claimed that decision was tantamount to a “declaration of war.”

The federal government has been accusing TPLF army generals of joining forces with internal and external enemies of the country, instigating violence and clashes between ethnic groups under the guise of difference in religion and ethnicity in an attempt to destabilize the nation and regain power out of chaos.

The ongoing fight is the result of a power struggle in Ethiopia in which the central authorities in Addis Ababa and the TPLF are the main actors.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed once again had been expressing his firm stand that his government would never enter into military conflict with TPLF despite provocations.

Abiy changed his mind after the TPLF special force and militia attacked the north command regiment and massacred several non –Tigriyan speaking federal troops in Tigray region, under the command of serving army generals who gathered in Mekele, capital of Tigray, fleeing possible accountability in Addis Ababa.