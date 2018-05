Published on 17.05.2018 at 12h00 by Journal du Cameroun

The Senior Divisional Officer of Widikum says mayors and other government officials will be sanctioned if they fail to show up at the ceremonial ground on May 20.

In a press release dated May 15, the SDO says May 20 activities in Widikum are obligatory.

He urged Basic education inspectors and school heads to ensure that all teachers equally take part the match past activities.

Herein the release: