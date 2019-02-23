Winds battering central Italy kill four

Strong winds whipping through central Italy killed four people on Saturday, including a teenager who died when his father fell off the roof and crushed him, media reports said.

The 14-year old in Capena near Rome was holding the ladder for his father as he attempted to fix damage to the family roof, when the latter was knocked off by a gust of wind, falling six metres and landing on his son, the Fatto Quotidiano daily said.

Two men in their 70s were killed by a farm wall that collapsed on top of them near Frosinone, while a 45-year old man died when a pine tree in Guidonia near the Italian capital crushed his car, it said.

A Turkish cargo vessel which had sought shelter near the coast was driven aground by gale force winds in the southern port of Bari, the Italian coast guard said.