Winners of 2016 US presidential contests, by state

List of the US states and territories won by the five main Republican and Democratic presidential candidates in the 2016 White House nomination contests held since February 1:
– DEMOCRATIC PARTY –
Forty-four contests have been held to date, including the Indiana primary on Tuesday.
A total of 2,383 delegates are needed to secure the party’s presidential nomination, including the so-called “super-delegates,” who have the right to vote for whomever they choose at the nominating convention in July.
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has a commanding advantage over Senator Bernie Sanders on the super-delegate front.
Hillary Clinton (2,217 delegates)
Breakdown of delegates: 1,704 pledged after state races, plus 513 super-delegates
25 states and territories won:
Alabama; American Samoa; Arkansas; Arizona; Connecticut; Delaware, Florida; Georgia; Illinois; Iowa; Louisiana; Maryland; Massachusetts; Mississippi; Missouri; New York; Nevada; North Carolina; Northern Mariana Islands; Ohio; Pennsylvania; South Carolina; Tennessee; Texas; Virginia.
Bernie Sanders (1,443 delegates)
Breakdown of delegates: 1,402 pledged after state races, plus 41 super-delegates
19 contests won:
Alaska; Colorado; Hawaii; Idaho; Indiana; Kansas; Maine; Michigan; Minnesota; Nebraska; New Hampshire; Oklahoma; Rhode Island; Utah; Vermont; Washington; Wisconsin; Wyoming and the contest involving US Democrats living abroad.
– REPUBLICAN PARTY –
The GOP has held 41 contests. Six states and territories — American Samoa, Colorado, Guam, North Dakota, Virgin Islands and Wyoming — select their delegates without a primary preference vote, but through conventions or party meetings.
A total of 1,237 delegates are needed to secure the presidential nomination. The Republican Party does not use super-delegates, although a handful of “unbound” delegates head to the convention with the ability to vote for whomever they choose.
Donald Trump (1,053 delegates)
28 states and territories won:
Alabama; Arizona; Arkansas; Connecticut; Delaware; Florida; Georgia; Hawaii; Illinois; Indiana; Kentucky; Louisiana; Maryland; Massachusetts; Michigan; Mississippi; Missouri; Nevada; New Hampshire; New York; North Carolina; Northern Mariana Islands; Pennsylvania; Rhode Island; South Carolina; Tennessee; Vermont; Virginia.
Ted Cruz (Withdrew from the race, 572 delegates)
Nine states won:
Alaska; Idaho; Iowa; Kansas; Maine; Oklahoma; Texas; Utah; Wisconsin.
Cruz also won the delegate selections in Colorado and Wyoming.
John Kasich (156 delegates)
1 state won:
Ohio
Marco Rubio (Withdrew from race, 167 delegates)
Three states and territories won:
Minnesota; Puerto Rico; Washington, DC
Source: CNN delegates tally