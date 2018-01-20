Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has lost her claim to Nelson Mandela’s house in Qunu, the latter’s home village, following a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling on Friday.Madikizela-Mandela, who divorced Nelson Mandela shortly after his release from prison, had appealed against a 2016 decision by the Eastern Cape Province High Court in Mthata that she had no claim to the property and that Mandela was the rightful owner.

In his will‚ Mandela left the property to the Nelson Mandela Family Trust for the benefit of the family and that of his wife‚ Graca Machel‚ and her family.

Madikizela-Mandela wanted the courts to overturn a 1997 decision by the Minister of Land Affairs to donate the land to Mandela.

But the SCA – in agreement with the Mthatha High Court – found that there was an “unreasonable delay” by Madikizela-Mandela to review that decision.

“In respect of the application to have the delay condoned‚ the SCA held that a reasonable person in the position of [Madikizela-Mandela] would have asserted a right to ownership of the property before Mr Mandela’s death.



“It found that [Madikizela-Mandela’s] delay was prejudicial to Mr Mandela’s estate and heirs because his version of events was not available.“It thus refused the application for condonation‚” a court summary of the judgment read.While there has been no reaction from Winnie Mandela, the Nelson Mandela Family Trust has welcomed the court’s decision, saying it was about time the matter was laid to rest.