Witchcraft lynch mobs – Malawi’s Achilles heel

Rising cases of lynching of suspected witches have exposed the shortcomings of Malawi’s justice system amid concern that the long arm of the law is just that – taking too long to resolve the issue.Malawi has experienced a surge in cases where suspected witches are abducted, attacked, stoned to death or lynched by local mobs.

According to reports, a total of 46 suspected witches were allegedly lynched by mobs in 2019 alone, while several others have been killed so far this year.

These include 76-year-old Estele Chigule of Dedza, about 85 kilometres south of the capital Lilongwe, who was killed recently over witchcraft allegations.

Her killing has prompted Malawian civil society organisations (CSOs) to demand action against the lynch mobs.

The Nation newspaper reports that a group of CSOs, comprising the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation, Centre for Development of People and Youth and Society, this week wrote to Malawi Police Service inspector general George Kainja asking his office to take action against the perpetrators who are mainly targeting the elderly.

They are concerned about the seemingly lack of progress in police investigations, with very few cases having “resulted in trials and convictions.”

“As human rights organisations, we are dismayed by the lack of progress on the part of the police and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in taking these cases to trial.

“Considering the brutality of these crimes, we had expected police and the DPP to act expeditiously to arrest and bring perpetrators to justice so as to deter others who might be inclined to commit similar crimes in future. We would greatly appreciate your kind support by sending us your response within seven days.”

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said three suspects have been arrested in connection with Chigule’s murder and are expected to appear in court soon.

The CSOs are concerned that the delay in justice is fuelling the killings.

It is illegal to accuse someone of being a witch, according to Malawian law.