With wage bill of 25 billion FCFA per year, Cameroon gov’t to control number of CTD staff

Published on 18.06.2022 at 05h56 by Nana Kamsukom

During the first ordinary session of the National Decentralisation Council for the year 2022, chaired last Thursday in Yaounde by the Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute, the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam, recalled that the municipal and regional councils have 10,626 and 900 elected councillors respectively.

This is what emerged from the report of this meeting. It was also learnt that between 2019 and 2021, the ministry has counted 18,268 communal employees and the regional councils are composed of 10 secretaries, 10 regional receivers in addition to support staff recruited directly by the presidents of regional councils.

For his part, the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze, revealed that the financial support of these people of the CTD is estimated at about 25 billion CFA francs per year, or more than 2 billion CFA francs of payroll per month.

Minfi pleaded that the administrations concerned should first carry out the necessary diligence to clearly identify their perimeter and the modalities of taking charge of the salaries of local civil servants in order to control workstations and staff. The challenge is to avoid the risk of budgetary unsustainability,” the session’s report states.

Faced with this risk, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development to “ensure the rationalisation of recruitment by municipal and regional executives through a perfect control of staffing levels and the wage bill while respecting the adequacy between the profiles of the candidates and the posts requested and taking into account the budgetary sustainability threshold of each decentralised local authority”.

It was also prescribed to finalise “as soon as possible” the draft decree modifying and completing the decree of 24 August 2009 making the standard tables of communal jobs enforceable.

