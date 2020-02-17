Women, Children among dozens slain in Cameroon village massacre

Dozens of persons were killed during an attack on Friday night in the locality of Ntumbaw, in the restive North West Region of Cameroon.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but Rignyu Solange who lost nine relatives in the attack claimed soldiers of the Cameroon military had invaded the village that night in search of separatists, shooting and burning down houses.

Gladys Kwicherr, a widow was burnt to death in her house alongside her eight children and grand children, Ringnyu said.

‘My sister and her family were killed in their sleep as the military torched houses as they suspected separatist fighters were hiding in my village. I want the perpetrators of this act to be severely punished, ‘ Rignyu Solange said.

Liek Solange, many frontline activists have accused the Cameroon military of carrying out the attacks and called for sanctions.

« The death toll from the massacre in Ngarbuh-Ntubaw in Cameroon has risen to 32 with some children and pregnant women still missing. The military officers responsible for this heinous crimes must be brought to justice, »human rights lawyer and frontline activist in Cameroon crisis Felix Agbor Nkongho said.

A spokesman for the army Colonel Cyrille Serge Atonfack has dismissed the allegations describing them as ‘fake news’ and an attempt to ‘tarnish lthe army’s reputation’.