Women’s Afcon-Handball: Angola Takes Over Cameroon

For the second time in a row, Angola overcame Cameroon in the final of the African handball Cup of Nations. It was played last Saturday in Dakar.

Angola has just won the Women’s handball Afcon for the 15th time and the fourth time in a row. They did it on November 19 against the Indomitable Lionesses. A match that ended with a score of 19-29.

Cameroon returns home with a gnashing of teeth. They were quick to take the game on their own. It was not only to take revenge after the defeat in the final during the previous edition of the competition organized in Cameroon but above all to bring the trophy home.

But the lead taken by the Lionesses in the first moments of the match did not last. The Palancas Negras managed to come from behind towards the end of the first half. On returning from the dressing room, the Angolans managed to establish a new gap. Without a solution, Cameroonian players even sometimes offer counter-attack balls to their opponents. The gap widened until the final whistle (19-29).

Beaten by Congo (20-19) in the third-place final match, the Lionesses of Senegal ended their home-base campaign in fourth place.