Women’s basketball: Angola U16s beat Rwanda ,Tanzania

Angola’s U16 women basketball team Tuesday defeated Rwanda (68-49) and Tanzania (183 – 109) in a championships being played at the ‘Amahoro stadium in Kigali, APA can report.With this victory, the third in three matches, Angola is now leading Group A by 6 points after a remarkable win over Tanzania.

Angolan captain Sara Caetano was the best shooter of the encounter with 100 points in all three matches.

Following are Day 2 match results of the tournament are as follows:

– Rwanda 49-68 Angola

– Uganda 46-80 Egypt.

– Tanzania 109-183 Angola

Fixtures of Day3 of FIBA U16 AFRICA Women’s Championship:

– Rwanda – Mozambique

– Mali – Egypt.