Women’s basketball: Rwanda finish bottom in FIBA championship

Rwanda finished last while Angola comes on top in Group A in the final group match at the FIBA U16 AFRICA Women’s Championship on Wednesday in Kigali.The reigning champions Mali who also secured a top place in Group B with consecutive victories over Egypt and Uganda, will play Rwanda later on Wednesday for Quarter finals matches.
Following are Day 3 match results of the tournament:
Angola 71- 48 Tanzania
Rwanda 37-62 Mozambique
Mali 88-57 Egypt
Fixtures of Quarter finals (Day 4) of FIBA U16 AFRICA Women’s Championship:
Rwanda – Mali
Uganda – Angola
Tanzania- Egypt
Groups standings
Group A:
1.Angola: 6 pts
2.Mozambique: 5 pts
3.Tanzania: 4 pts
4. Rwanda: 3 pts
Group B:
1. Mali: 6pts
2. Egypt: 5 pts
3 Uganda: 3 pts.