Women’s basketball: Rwanda finish bottom in FIBA championship

Rwanda finished last while Angola comes on top in Group A in the final group match at the FIBA U16 AFRICA Women’s Championship on Wednesday in Kigali.The reigning champions Mali who also secured a top place in Group B with consecutive victories over Egypt and Uganda, will play Rwanda later on Wednesday for Quarter finals matches.

Following are Day 3 match results of the tournament:

Angola 71- 48 Tanzania

Rwanda 37-62 Mozambique

Mali 88-57 Egypt

Fixtures of Quarter finals (Day 4) of FIBA U16 AFRICA Women’s Championship:

Rwanda – Mali

Uganda – Angola

Tanzania- Egypt

Groups standings

Group A:

1.Angola: 6 pts

2.Mozambique: 5 pts

3.Tanzania: 4 pts

4. Rwanda: 3 pts

Group B:

1. Mali: 6pts

2. Egypt: 5 pts

3 Uganda: 3 pts.