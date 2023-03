The current top scorer of the Guinness Super League, Ngah Manga is in Russia for trials.

She is 20 years old. Marie Gisèle Ngah Manga could make her return to Europe. The last time was when she was playing after Kazakhstan with FC Okzhetps. It lasted for two years.

A few days ago, the Lekié FF forward arrived in Russia. His trip is part of a trial with the club Lokomotiv Moscow. It will take him ten days to convince the club’s management of his talent and hope for a contract.