Women’s Situation Room Nigeria condemns killing of ad-hoc staff of INEC

THE Women’s Situation Room Nigeria (WSRN) has condemned the killing of Ibisaki Amachree, who was shot while serving as an ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Rivers state in south=eastern Nigeria.In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr. Joy Onyesoh, on Monday in Abuja, WSRN said: “We condemn this act of senseless violence against Ms. Amachree, and we commiserate with the bereaved family, all those who have paid the supreme price and indeed all of Nigeria.

“One death in the course of elections is one death too many and seeing this young woman’s life cut short is truly heartbreaking.”

The group called on security operatives to be vigilant in their duty as the nation prepares for the rescheduled poll in some locations and for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections on March 9.

WSRN stressed the need for all INEC permanent and ad hoc staff in all polling units to be protected and called on Nigerians to remain peaceful and calm.