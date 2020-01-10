Women’s volleyball: Kenya into Tokyo Olympics

Published on 10.01.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Kenya’s female volleyball team have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after powering past Nigeria in Yaoundé, Cameroon on Thursday evening by straight three sets.By Felix Cyriaque Ebole Bola

Before winning the only ticket offered to Africa, the Kenyan team, also Africa’s vice-champion had already defeated Cameroon, the host country in the tie-break by 3 sets to 1.

This came after thrashing Botswana and Egypt, in the five-nation tournament.

The Japanese capital will host the 2020 Olympic Games from July 24 to August 9.