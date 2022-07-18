Women’s World Cup 2023: Cameroon Qualifies for Play-offs

Cameroon’s women’s team has validated its place in the World Cup play-offs. Rarely put in difficulty, the Lionesses secured their place t Sunday 17th july 2022 with their 1- nil victory over Botswana.

The last few weeks have been marked by a succession of regrets, the Indomitable Lionesses had no right to any error last night against Botswana. With Ngock Yango and Monique Ngock returning from suspension, the Cameroon women’s team fulfilled its contract perfectly by qualifying for the play-offs for the 2023 World Cup. Thanks to a goal by Nchout Njoya Ajara, crowned “Woman of the Match”, the Lionesses won 1-0.

Nchout Ajara set the tone in the third minute with a left-footed shot that was unfortunately deflected for a corner. The Cameroon captain did it again a few minutes later, but this time the ball went into the goalkeeper’s hands . The Inter Milan player had two more attempts that ended up in the back of the net .

The 29-year-old’s efforts were rewarded with a goal in the final seconds of the first half. As with each of her attempts, she opened the fire from more than 20 metres out. Her powerful shot was unstoppable. The opening of the score is logical in view of the efforts made by the player.

After the break, it was again Nchout Ajara who had the first chance. But as in the first half, the Cameroonian’s powerful shot was blocked by the goalkeeper . Botswana then reacted by leading several assaults in the Cameroonian camp. Fortunately for the Lionesses, Meffometou – Awona -Johnson formed a wall at the entrance of the rectangle of Ange Bawou. All the attempts of the Zebras were in vain.

Even reduced to 10 players after the expulsion of Fadimatou, the Cameroonians will not give up. Finally, the score will not change. Cameroon will therefore represent Africa in the World Cup play-offs with Senegal. Eight other nations from different continents will also participate. Only the three best teams will be able to participate in the final phase of the World Cup.