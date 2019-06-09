Women’s World Cup: Spain thump S/Africa 3-1

Published on 09.06.2019 at 19h21 by APA News

South African women’s football team, Banyana Banyana (Girls Girls), had a baptism of fire when they lost l-3 to Spain in their Women’s FIFA World Cup debut match played in France on Saturday.The South Africans led 1-0 at half time in a game the debutants dominated at times, and matching the more experienced Spaniards step by step.

But the second half saw the beginners making avoidable mistakes which led to two penalties, that deflated the Africans’ hard fighting spirit.

Banyana Banyana’s next opponents are China on Thursday (13 June).

The Chinese lost to hosts France 3-0 in the tournament’s opening game on Saturday