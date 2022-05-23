Sport › Football

Happening now

Women’s World Cup – U17: Tanzania Takes Good Kicks Against Cameroon

Published on 23.05.2022 at 16h49 by Nana Kamsukom

u17
U17 female world cup

In the first leg of the final round of the India 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Tanzanians dominated the Cameroonians 4-1, on May 22 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

 

The demonstration of strength by the Zambians began in the third minute of the match. On a corner, the striker Diana William Mnally beat the goalkeeper, Elvy Santis. The girls of coach Stéphane Ndzana Ngono, after several missed opportunities, managed to equalise thanks to a superb decisive pass from captain Njoya to striker Bernadette Ngaseh Mbele who, with the inside of her right foot, set the record straight (1-1, 22nd).

The Cameroonian defence, thinking of reorganising the game after this equaliser, suffered the torments of the duo Aisha Juma Mnunka and Clara Cleitus Luvanga. The former fed the latter who took a heavy shot. This one ends up in the Cameroonian corner (2-1, 26th). The baby lionesses tried to equalise again but their efforts were in vain. (36th) Bernadette Ngaseh Mbele’s shot was poorly received by the Tanzanian goalkeeper and was saved by the right post. The worst could have happened if defender Alexandre Nke had not been able to get the ball at the feet of striker Clara in the 41st minute.

According to Afriksportmagazine, the Cameroonian team led the attacking actions but came up against the Tanzanian defensive system. In the second half, the Cameroonian defence was not able to cope with the pressure, but the ball was caught by Alexandre Nke and Clara Cleitus Luvanga, who doubled the lead (3-1, 55th). 70th) Camilla Yvette Daha in a scramble stumbled on the keeper Husna Zuberi Mtunda. 82nd) the same duo nailed the country of Samuel Eto’o on a perfect combination that allows Luvanga to score his third goal (4-1). Encouraged by the public, the band of Stéphane Ndzana does not manage to take the upper hand on an opponent visibly underestimated in advance.

At the end of the match, Stéphane Ndzana declared “that he does not want to insist that there were cases of cheating in the opponent’s camp. But I have some ideas so that we can have a good match in the return. After the defeat, the coach of Cameroon U17, women, is already immersed in the preparation of the return match scheduled in Zanzibar. Big changes are announced. The final objective is to qualify for the final phase of the World Cup, despite the heavy handicap recorded in Yaoundé.

Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 06.05.2022

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top