Women’s World Volleyball 2022: African Rivalry between Indomitable Lionesses ,Kenya

The Indomitable Lionesses face Kenya this Tuesday for the third day of the 2022 Women’s World Volleyball Championship.

This Tuesday, it will be an African duel that will enter the scene during the third day of the Women’s World Volleyball 2022. Cameroon, the African Volleyball champion and Kenya, the African vice-champion, will clash in Arnhem, Holland.

After two defeats in this competition, the Indomitable Lions have no room for error in this African duel. After having been beaten in turn by Italy and Holland on a score of 0 set to 3, on September 24 and 25, the teammates of Simone Bikatal must relaunch against the Malkia Strikers of Kenya.

As a reminder, during the last three African Volleyball Championships, Cameroon has always taken the lead over Kenya, the most titled team of the continent and currently ranked 27th in the ranking of volleyball nations in the world since July 2022.