Worker’s day: Gov’t commit to enhance workers’ welfare

Published on 02.05.2018 at 13h25 by Journal du Cameroun

The government of Cameroon has pledged to enhance workers’ welfare and prosperity for all citizens.

Gregoire Owona, Cameroon’s Minister of Labour and social security made the call during nationwide celebrations to mark the 2018 Workers’ Day celebration.

Owona said that workers should use the occasion to reminisce on the positive outcomes of the labour’s struggle for a better working conditions and decent work environment.

According to him, government places a lot of premium on the welfare of workers and all citizenry and has done so in very transparent manner.

“Our openness is to provide enough window for all Cameroonians to appreciate the state of the nation and the efforts of the government.

“Our modest achievements in creating equable condition for job security and improved welfare for workers.

“This year’s celebration therefore presents an opportunity for a collective reflection on the contributions of the labour movement to national growth.

He, however, called for the continuous support for the emergence of the country. “I therefore solicit your continued support towards bringing these national goals to fruition,’’ he added.

He further assured all workers of better days ahead.