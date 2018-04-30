World Bank approves $180M for Kenya’s energy sector

The World Bank on Monday approved a $180 million International Development Association (IDA) guarantee to mobilize private sector financing to strengthen the financial position of Kenya Electricity Generation Company Limited (KenGen), and build energy security for all Kenyans.The project will build on Kenya’s gains that have diversified the energy mix and significantly improved electrification bringing much-needed energy to millions of households and businesses.

The project seeks to lower the cost of electricity – critical to power Kenya’s manufacturing and growth aspirations.

“Affordable and accessible electricity is essential to ensuring that Kenyan businesses remain competitive in the international market, allows women and youth to run their businesses safely late into the night within informal settlements and strengthens citizen contribution into growing Kenya’s economy,” said Diarietou Gaye, World Bank Country Director for Kenya.

“This is what Kenya needs if it is to achieve a middle-income economy status by 2030,” he added.

KenGen manages 70 percent of Kenya’s generation capacity of 1,631 megawatts making it one of the largest in East Africa.

The project supports KenGen in raising up to $300 million in long-term commercial financing to be used to refinance an expensive portion of KenGen’s existing commercial loans, enhancing KenGen’s credit quality and promoting sustainable development of renewable energy in Kenya.