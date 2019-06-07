World Bank approves $200m for Accra drainage project

The World Bank has approved $200 million for the reconstruction of the main drainage system that causes flooding in Accra, the Odaw River.The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea, who made this known, said the approval was given on May 30, 2019, for the construction of drains to improve the drainage system in Accra to forestall the challenge of perennial flooding in Kwame Nkrumah Circle area and other parts of the city.

The Daily Graphic reports on Friday that the minister, who was on an inspection tour of some vital drainage projects in Accra, said other projects would be done to help save the country from the destruction of floods during the rainy season.

The country has been experiencing strong rainstorms over the past few weeks, resulting in the death of about 10 persons and displacement of many residents in Accra and other parts of the country.