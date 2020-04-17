World Bank approves $37m for Malawi’s Covid-19 fight

The World Bank has approved $37million to support Covid-19 response in Malawi.According to the bank’s Country Manager, Greg Toulmin, the pandemic is challenging both Malawi’s economy and its fragile health system.

“This funding will therefore support government’s economic policy response by mitigating likely revenue shortfalls,” he said.

He added that the funds will as well help address critical care needs for the pandemic response by strengthening national system for public health and addressing the burden that Covid-19 will place on fragile health system and risks which will undermine continuity in routine care.

From the total amount, $7million is an immediate funding to support Malawi’s response to coronavirus under a new Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness project.

$30million has been made available from the Disaster Risk Management Development Recovery Policy financing with Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat+DDO) to strengthen the country’s response to the pandemic.