World Bank approves $80m grant to boost Ethiopia’s agricultural productivity

The World Bank Group’s Board of Executive Directors approved a $80 million grant from the International Development Association to support the government of Ethiopia to boost agricultural productivity and enhance market access for smallholder farmers.In a press release issued on Tuesday, the bank said, the additional financing for the Second Agricultural Growth Project (AGPII) will further increase the economic potential of Ethiopia’s agricultural sector.

The project has helped to increase access to agricultural services for nearly 1.4 million smallholders including 37 percent women farmers. It has also successfully promoted over 254 new agricultural technologies with significant impact on crop productivity as well as climate-smart interventions.

The project has also served as instrumental in helping farmers adapt to climate change by completing 2,629 new small-scale irrigation schemes and upgrading existing irrigation infrastructure, which helped to irrigate 23,290 hectares of agricultural land.

“The agricultural sector is crucial to Ethiopia’s economy as it accounts for 45 percent of total output and employs nearly 80 percent of the labor force. While encouraging results have been achieved so far, more work is needed to address remaining challenges and accelerate productivity gains, reduce exposure to erratic climatic conditions, decrease land degradation and enhance the natural resource base on which the sector depends,” said Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Sudan.

The project is implemented in 167 districts in Amhara, Oromia, SNNPR, Tigray, Benishangul-Gumuz, Gambella and Harari regional states as well as Dire Dawa city administration and directly benefits 1.6 million smallholder farmers.